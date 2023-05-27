NORTHERN Jets continued their red-hot form with a 120-point thrashing of Coleambally on Saturday.
Just seven days after belting East Wagga-Kooringal by 85 points, the Jets backed it up with a demolition of the Blues, 25.11 (161) to 6.5 (41) at Ariah Park Sportsground.
Matt Wallis continued his brilliant form with a nine-goal haul, while Jeromy Lucas, Jack Harper and Mitch Haddrill ran rampant through the midfield and also chimed in with three goals apiece.
Harper, the Jets coach, labelled it his team's best four-quarter performance of the season.
"That was almost our first game of four quarters of footy where we just dominated. It was really good to see," Harper said.
The Jets held Coleambally goalless in the opening term and then enjoyed a nine-goal second quarter to lead by 73 points at the main break.
Darcy Mader competed well for Coleambally in the ruck, while Dray Thompson made an impact upon his return to the team.
Full-time
Northern Jets 4.5 13.9 19.11 25.11 (161)
Coleambally Blues 0.1 2.2 5.3 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Northern Jets: M.Wallis 9, J.Harper 3, M.Haddrill 3, J.Lucas 3, T.Alexander 2, S.Clemson 2, J.Bell 1, J.Avis 1, T.Heath 1; Coleambally Blues: J.Breed 2, J.Tipiloura 2, S.Tipiloura 1, C.Hayes 1.
BEST: Northern Jets: M.Wallis, J.Harper, B.McKinnon, M.Haddrill, S.Fisher, H.Grinter; Coleambally Blues: J.Breed, K.Pete, C.Hayes, H.Tooth, L.Horton, J.Buchanan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.