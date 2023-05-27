The Daily Advertiser
Waratahs move to top spot after big win

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated May 27 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
Rob Selosse scored a double as Waratahs ran out big winners on Saturday.
Waratahs jumped to the top of the Southern Inland ladder at the midway point of the season after a big win over Tumut.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

