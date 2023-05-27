Waratahs move to top spot after big win

Waratahs jumped to the top of the Southern Inland ladder at the midway point of the season after a big win over Tumut.
The Wagga club made it five wins from their six games with a 52-7 win over Tumut at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coach Nick McCarthy was pleased to bring up another strong win.
"There were a lot of things to like about the way we played," McCarthy said.
"Our structure is starting to be more natural for us now, we're starting to take the better options with ball in hand and that was really pleasing.
"It was another opportunity to get a little bit better, work on a couple of things we're trying to improve and we did a lot of it."
It came with Lachie Day moving to five-eighth to cover the unavailable Lachlan Condon, however McCarthy was impressed with his transition.
Waratahs are now looking to keep hold of top spot when they head out to Deniliquin on Saturday.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.