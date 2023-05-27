Kangaroos edge past gallant Diesels outfit

The defence of Kangaroos came to the fore as they defied the challenge from Junee to extend their strong start to the season.
Buoyed by the return of their first grade outfit at Laurie Daley Oval for the first time since 2020, the Diesels were never really out of the fight.
However a late try enabled their Wagga rivals to take an 18-6 victory on Saturday.
It extended their winless start to their return to the top grade.
Junee dominated possession early, however Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose was impressed with how his team held strong.
"Our defence was the key to our win," Rose said.
"We turned them away pretty much every time, they obviously scored that one off a kick and while you don't want to be letting tries but scoring off a kick is something we look at in a positive way - that they aren't going through us."
Junee had most of the ball for the first 20 minutes including four consecutive sets on the Kangaroos line to start the clash.
However they couldn't find their way through.
Instead it was Bowie Foster who opened the scoring after 20 minutes after going over from dummy half.
Junee were able to level things going into the break when James Strickland scored off a Daniel Foley kick.
After Ned Cooper lost the ball over the line just before half-time, both teams were denied tries after forward pass calls to start the season half.
However Kangaroos were able to put themselves back in front when Cooper was able to capitalise on a repeat set.
Junee had a couple of chances to find another equaliser but couldn't find a way through.
Instead Bowie sealed the win with his second with four minutes remaining.
Coming off consecutive byes, Rose knows there's room for improvement.
However he was pleased to get another win on the board, their third from four games.
"Obviously we can be better, and you don't want to be playing like that every week but if we know we can win like that then we know we can only improve," Rose said.
Kangaroos won without halfback James Smart.
He was a withdrawal after aggravating a calf complaint at training on Friday.
However Luke Ingram and Troy Barby were good through the middle for Kangaroos.
Rose is now looking to keep the momentum going heading into a clash against Albury at Greenfield Park on Saturday before the general bye.
The Thunder haven't played since being beaten by Southcity a fortnight ago.
