CHARLES Sturt University claimed their biggest scalp of the Farrer League season so far with a dogged 11-point victory over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
The Bushpigs made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season by outlasting the fourth-placed Hawks in a dour affair, winning 6.7 (43) to 4.8 (32) at Peter Hastie Oval.
In a contest that never reached any great heights, CSU produced a high-pressure game and never gave the Hawks an inch.
The Bushpigs' back six were sensational and worked tirelessly for each other to shut down a potent Hawks' forward line and restrict them to just four goals.
The game was played between the half-forward lines as both teams struggled to find a target inside 50 cleanly.
With the Hawks two points ahead after a low-scoring first half, it was Lachie Moore that kicked the only two goals of the third quarter to send CSU 11 points clear at three-quarter-time.
It took a while to come but Jacob Collingridge kicked the first goal of the final term to stretch the Bushpigs' lead to 17 points with seven minutes to play.
Having gone goalless for more than hour of football, the Hawks set up a thrilling finish when they kicked two inside two minutes to draw back within five points with two minutes left.
It was CSU veteran Wayde Archibald that then landed the sealer with a mark and big finish.
It was CSU's first win over EWK in six years and coach Travis Cohalan was so pleased for his group.
"East Wagga are a club that have been up the top of the ladder in the Farrer League for a number of years now and are a real powerhouse club of the competition, a club that we have a great deal of respect for so to come away with a win against them is a massive achievement for the club but as I just said to the boys in the rooms there, it's more than that, it's a great reward for the boys' effort," Cohalan said.
"They deserve to be challenging the best clubs in the competition in my opinion, they put in the effort, they're a pleasure to coach and do everything you ask. Like I said last week, they're never beaten on effort and today I really thought we deserved that win."
Cohalan was pleased to see the Bushpigs' game plan come off.
"We went in with a pretty clear plan," he said.
"We think we play our ground fairly well with the team that we have and we went in with a pretty clear plan to bring that pressure at the source but also to try and spread them and outwork them a little bit on the turnover.
"I think we managed to transition the ball fairly well from the back half to centre-half-forward at least, most of the day, we've still got some work to do with that last kick inside 50 but I thought we controlled the footy well and made the ground big and made them chase us."
The win doesn't quite catapult CSU into the top five just yet. They remain outside on percentage but would be a big chance of moving in by the halfway mark of the home and away season if they can beat Temora next week.
Cohalan said with some momentum behind them now, the signs are good.
"The disappointing part for us previously, with the exception of Northern Jets, who got a hold of us, we've been in games and had opportunities against the likes of Marrar, Coleambally, The Rock, we've been in nearly every game this year so that's a real pleasing sign," he said.
"We were a little disappointed that we let games slip earlier in the year that we thought we'd had enough football to win so to start to play a bit better and get the results is something the boys deserve."
CSU key defenders Nick Myers and Campbell Watt performed top jobs on Nick Hull and Jarrad Boumann, while Sam Barrow intercepted strongly and then rebounded well with his precise ball use.
It was back-to-back losses for EWK, who had few winners on the day. They also copped more injury concerns with Ayden Hill unable to finish the game in his first week back, while Nick Hull picked up a hand injury.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 1.4 2.4 4.6 6.7 (43)
EWK Hawks 2.2 2.6 2.7 4.8 (32)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: L.Moore 2, J.Collingridge 1, H.Wooden 1, B.Browning 1, W.Archibald 1; EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 1, J.Tiernan 1, B Argus 1, H.Leddin 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: N.Myers, C.Watt, S.Barrow, T.Cohalan, D.Rogers, H.Armstrong; EWK Hawks: T.Garner, J.Turner, J.Hughes, B.Argus, T.Tyson, N.Curran.
