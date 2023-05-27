Wagga Tigers have claimed their fourth straight victory after defeating Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 11-points at Robertson Oval.
Final quarter goals to Ben Kelly and Jeremy Lucas gave the Tigers back the lead late in the contest as they eventually ran out winners 11.6 (72) to 9.7 (61).
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was very pleased to grab the victory with his side managing to fend off a late charging Demons outfit.
"It was a hard fought win," Stephenson said.
"A side like that doesn't lie down, so we were seriously challenged towards the end there and I'm pretty sure they hit the front at one stage.
"It was a bit tense, but we managed to get it done."
The Tigers had control of the game in a low-scoring opening half and took a 20 point lead into the halftime break following a Jock Cornell goal after the siren.
The Tigers kicked four of the first six goals in the second half to extend their lead out to 31 points before the Demons kicked the next five to hit the lead early in the fourth quarter.
Stephenson admitted there had been some nervous moments in the last quarter but also said that his side maintained belief they were good enough to get back in front.
"There was probably a sense of calmness with the group as well because we probably didn't get our opportunities forward of the ball," he said.
"Being around the forwards at the time, we felt that if we just got an opportunity that we could finish off in front of goal.
"Luckily that's how the game unfolded, but the opportunities were few and far between for a while there because the Gullie on ballers were so good at the time."
While pleased to fight back in the fashion that they did, Stephenson admitted that it was disappointing to let slip such a margin but gave credit to the Demons for getting the game back on their terms.
"I suppose to cough up a lead wasn't ideal," he said.
"But in saying that you have got to give them credit as they really turned it on for a period as well.
"When two good sides meet each other, very rarely does one side control the contest all day as they are going to have their moments and we are going to have ours."
There was a cracking battle in the middle of the ground with the Tigers on-ball group of Jock Cornell, Shaun Flanigan and Sam McNaughton going up against the Demons trio of Matt Klemke, Kane Flack and Ed Perryman.
Stephenson felt his on ball group battled on well throughout the four quarters and were particularly strong in the opening half.
"Our on ball brigade was pretty good today," he said.
"It would be a lot nicer to have Jacko Kelly back in there, but I thought they were really good as Gullie's on ball brigade is really good as well.
"Matty Klemke we know what he did last year albeit with a few injuries at the start of the year that hasn't been ideal for him.
"Then Kane Flack got plenty of footy today, so they have got some real quality through there and they challenged our on ballers as well.
"It was a good tussle for them today."
The Tigers back six were again strong down back and set up defensively really well for large portions of the game.
Stephenson thought they played well as a group down back and credited Dyl and Brady Morton for their ability to make bold plays at times throughout the afternoon.
"I thought Brady and Dyl Morton down back were again really strong," he said.
"They just make good decisions and know when to come off their man and make a bold play to get the ball going back our way.
"If you can turn defence into attack with a flick of the switch it's ideal and it gives our mids and our forwards some nice looks."
Jesse Manton left the field in the second term with what appears to be a nasty cork to his left upper arm and didn't return in the second half while Matt Klemke also took no part in the third or fourth quarters.
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 2.2 3.5 8.6 11.6 (72)
Collingullie GP 1.1 1.3 7.4 9.7 (61)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: M.Stephenson 3, C.Pavitt 2, J.Lucas 1, B.Kelly 1, N.Cooke 1, J.MANTON 1, M.Ryan 1, J.Cornell 1; Collingullie GP: S.Stening 3, N.Harper 1, S.Jolliffe 1, J.Klemke 1, M.Klemke 1, E.Perryman 1, N.Perryman 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: B.Morton, S.McNaughton, D.Morton, N.Gorman, M.Stephenson, J.Piercy; Collingullie GP: K.Flack, H.Radley, N.Perryman, E.Perryman, R.Martyn, J.Conlan
