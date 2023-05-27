The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers have defeated Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 11 points

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 27 2023 - 7:45pm
Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell competes with Collingullie-GP pair Harry Radley and Joe Perryman in the air during their clash at Robertson Oval. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Tigers have claimed their fourth straight victory after defeating Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 11-points at Robertson Oval.

