Kangaroos 18 d Junee 6
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 10.8 (68) d Narrandera 4.3 (27)
Turvey Park 14.12 (96) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 8.4 (52)
Wagga Tigers 11.6 (72) d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 9.7 (61)
Charles Sturt University 6.7 (43) d East Wagga-Kooringal 4.8 (32)
Northern Jets 25.11 (161) d Coleambally 6.5 (41)
Barellan 11.6 (72) d Temora 7.11 (53)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 24.16 (160) d North Wagga 9.6 (60)
Howlong 14.15 (99) d Culcairn 7.1 (43)
Osborne 19.21 (135) d CDHBU 5.4 (34)
Holbrook 17.10 (112) d Lockhart 6.10 (46)
Jindera 14.10 (94) d Henty 7.5 (47)
Brock-Burrum 29.20 (194) d Murray Magpies 0.0 (0)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 13.11 (89) d Billabong 7.7 (49)
Waratahs 52 d Tumut 7
Deniliquin 35 d Albury 21
Ag College 36 d Wagga City 17
Griffith 50 d CSU 20
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
