Live coverage: May 27-28 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, Junee will play first grade at Laurie Daley Oval for the first time since 2020 when they host Kangaroos on Saturday while on Sunday the Challenge Cup is up for grabs when Young hosts Gundagai on Sunday while Southcity also hosts Tumut.
In the Riverina League, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong takes on Narrandera, Wagga Tigers hosts Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have a big game against Turvey Park while on Sunday Coolamon travels over to Griffith
The Farrer League action sees Northern Jets hosts Coleambally, Temora hosts Barellan in a big game for both clubs, Charles Sturt University faces East Wagga-Kooringal while North Wagga heads out to play The Rock-Yerong Creek.
In Southern Inland, it's a big game at Conolly Rugby Complex with Waratahs taking on Tumut in the earlier 2.20pm slot before SIRU Invitational teams take on the Classic Wallaroos and Classic Wallabies, meanwhile Ag College is out to end Wagga City's unbeaten start, Deniliquin hosts Albury while Griffith and CSU play off for the Ben Groat Cup.
Plus there's a full round in Football Wagga with the top-of-the-table clash between Hanwood and Tolland while Tumut hosts Young, and Lake Albert plays Leeton United on Sunday but first Wagga United takes on Cootamundra on Saturday.
Follow all the action.
