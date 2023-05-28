What's a city gotta do to get a bridge around here?
It doesn't seem to matter what Wagga's residents say in survey after survey, petition after petition, letter after letter, submission after submission.
The duplication of Gobbagombalin Bridge consistently ranks as one of, if not the highest, priorities for the city's residents.
So community frustration at government plans to install traffic lights at the intersection of the Olympic Highway intersections at Travers Street, at the southern end of the Gobba, and on the northern side at Old Narrandera Road, is palpable. Some might even say it is infuriating.
With work seemingly happening on every major road or intersection in the city at the moment - that old race to June 30 comes around so quickly - it is hard to ignore the traffic situation and just how easily hold-ups emerge as our roads get busier than ever.
Pick a route to or from the southern suburbs to the CBD over the last week and the options were nothing short of rage-inducing.
The Glenfield Road journey is a fist-clencher at the best of times.
Reports of 20-minute waits to get through the Bourke Street works. The agony and confusion of the Docker Street-Sturt Highway reimagination no one asked for and few seem to like.
Try Edmondson Street and that bottleneck's back to a single southbound lane.
At least Wagga's road users were about to get some sweet relief with the Marshalls Creek Bridge widening works meant to finally begin, five years after $30 million for that bridge and the Gobba was promised at the byelection.
Cue sudden screech to a stop when it comes to Marshalls Creek Bridge. That two-lane terror has been shelved indefinitely, it seems, with Transport for NSW confirming the Coalition government cancelled the planned works. The money's gone.
To where? Realignment and those unwanted traffic lights at either end of Gobba Bridge.
As mayor Dallas Tout diplomatically put it, "the consultation doesn't seem to have been listened to".
Disappointing, but not surprising is how our state MP Joe McGirr characterised the outcome.
No doubt Wagga's drivers will have harsher words for what's transpired.
