Young chase a quick response to keep Challenge Cup

Young are hoping getting some troops back on board will help them hold onto the Challenge Cup.
Despite their winning start to the season coming to a halt with the 34-0 loss to Tumut last week, the Blues never put in a challenge.
However it will not be the case this time around at Anzac Park on Sunday with Gundagai looking to get their hands on Group Nine newest prize.
Young captain-coach Nick Cornish believes they are better situated this time around.
"I think (Gundagai) might have seen that we are a little bit depleted but we should be right," Cornish said.
Cornish thought the team lacked some structure after needing to make some late changes.
"I don't know what was wrong with us, we probably lacked a bit of structure and guidance," Cornish said.
Even if Nic Hall, who was a late withdrawal with a quadriceps injury last week, can't take his place Cornish has a different plan of attack to try to cover the influential fullback.
Jonah Latu has also been cleared of any breaks after injuring his thumb in the loss to the Blues.
Both Latu and Hall trained on Wednesday night while Cornish also expects Josh Ayers and Atu Tupou to return to the side.
Tupou hasn't played since making his debut for the club in round two while Ayers has only played twice this season.
Having some more experience back in the side will be a big boost.
"That will be good for us," Cornish said.
Despite being held scoreless, Cornish is really looking for a better defensive effort.
Young had been conceding plenty of points in their three wins so far this season but it really told when they struggled to find the answers against the Blues.
"Even the games we've won I think the only good game we've held out defensively was Albury when they scored 10 points," Cornish said.
"Kangaroos was 28-26, Temora was 38-24 so teams are scoring over 20 on us and we don't need to outscore teams.
"Even against Tumut we had our opportunities and if we ice them it could have been a closer game.
"It's a lot easier chasing down 12 points than it is 24 or 28 points. We just need to work on that."
He's particularly looking for the left edge to stand tall with Mathew Lyons a big threat for Gundagai.
The Tigers have also made a couple of changes with hooker Zac Fairall out with a shoulder injury.
Wilson Hamblin will start at hooker while recruit Joe Bromage has been named to play his first game since injuring his thigh in round one.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
