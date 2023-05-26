Classic Wallabies set to shine in Wagga

Some Australian Wallabies stars from yesteryear will be looking to put on a show at Conolly Rugby Complex.
The Classic Wallabies and Classic Wallaroos will conclude their three-day tour of the region by taking on two Southern Inland Invitational sides on Saturday.
Morgan Turinui heads up the concept aimed at providing country kids an opportunity to get a taste of what the sport can provide from some legends of the game.
"The game in the city gets a lot of love but in regional and rural Australia, and even in the South Pacific, often the Wallabies, the Waratahs or the Brumbies can't come out here and they've got to win games, so we've found a nice little path where we can come out, " Turinui said.
"A weekend like this it's to play a game but build lots of things around it."
READ MORE
There have already been clinics in Albury, Griffith, West Wyalong and Tumut as part of the visit before arriving in Wagga for a busy weekend including a golf day and cocktail party to raise funds for Wagga Crows Junior Rugby Union.
Turinui will take the field as part of the Classic Wallabies side.
It's their lone hit out of the year but he's sure it won't take long to get back into the swing of things.
"It's a bit of fun and it's not serious, granted our guys still have that competitive nature, it's about getting everyone together," Turinui said.
"It's more the parents than the kids that get to see their past heroes."
The clash between the Classic Wallabies will conclude an action packed day of rugby.
It kicks off with the second grade clash between Waratahs and Tumut at 11am before a kids all abilities coaching clinic.
The game between the Classic Wallaroos and the SIRU Invitational Women's XV starts at 4pm, following the 2.20pm kick off for the first game between Waratahs and Tumut.
The Classic Wallabies play the SIRU Invitational Men's team at 5pm.
Both invitational teams have brought together a good mix of talent from the region.
The Mighty Yak will also perform at Conolly before the after party at Romano's.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.