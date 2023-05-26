After a dominant performance at last years event, Angus and Hunter Behnke are hopeful of another strong showing at this weekends AusCycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships.
The pair finished first and second in the under 15's XCM Championship in August 2022 with Angus claiming bragging rights by a mere 12 seconds.
Although making the step up to the under 17's category, Angus was hopeful of another strong result.
"I'm just going to give it a red hot crack and hope for the best," Angus said.
"It should be a pretty good challenge because most of the kids that we are up against are second year 17's.
"They have got a bit more experience in this age group, but I'm just going to give it a crack."
Angus was also looking forward to finally being back competing in his own backyard after a gruelling spell in recent weeks that has included trips to Cairns and Cooma.
"I'm super keen to race on my home track this weekend," he said.
"It should be pretty good and I know the trails really well. I'm so tired of travelling, we went to Cairns last week and it was a four day drive up and a three day drive back. I loved the racing up there, but the driving I couldn't stand."
Angus expects there to be quite a few riders who they will have to compete against for a podium spot with riders venturing from interstate to compete at this weekends championships.
"There's Archie Gibson," he said.
"Then there are a couple of boys from WA and a couple from elsewhere that are going to be pretty hard to beat I reckon.
"I've raced most of those guys at nationals in February this year and they all did pretty good. They did beat me in both races, but I reckon because of the home track advantage I should go alright."
After finishing second to his brother last year, Hunter was looking forward to hitting the track again and has his eyes set on a really strong result.
"I'm so keen and ready to get into it," Hunter said.
"I've been riding every day and getting the K's into the legs and trying to push myself hard.
"I'm hoping for first place, but to finish in the top three would still be amazing."
