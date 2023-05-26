The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Angus and Hunter Behnke are competing in this weekend's AusCycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 26 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter and Angus Behnke are ready to hit the trail this weekend as they compete in the AusCycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships at Pomingalarna Park. Picture by Les Smith
Hunter and Angus Behnke are ready to hit the trail this weekend as they compete in the AusCycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships at Pomingalarna Park. Picture by Les Smith

After a dominant performance at last years event, Angus and Hunter Behnke are hopeful of another strong showing at this weekends AusCycling Mountain Bike Marathon National Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.