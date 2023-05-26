Group Nine have extended a code of conduct investigation after an incident in the crowd at Nixon Park on Saturday.
New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) officials reviewed some of the footage and referred it back to the Group Nine board for processing.
However Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe revealed they have since requested more information from both Temora and Southcity as they look to get a clearer picture into the incident.
"We're in the process of gathering more evidence from the clubs, which is due to be submitted over the weekend, and early next weekend we will review that evidence," Hinchcliffe said.
"We want to identify the appropriate action on the back of the evidence."
Supporters from both teams clashed during the second half of Temora's 36-6 win in first grade.
The ground manager's report triggered the start of the investigation.
However Hinchcliffe revealed the further the investigation unfolds the more information they've been able to ascertain.
"We're still trying to identify some supporters that were involved in the incident so we can deal with it in its entirety as opposed to going off what we do know and possibly having to revisit in the future," he said.
"Multiple videos are now starting to come in and each one paints a slightly different picture so I'm really glad we've paused and taken the opportunity to really get all the evidence as we want to make sure the appropriate punishment is applied or the appropriate action is taken."
No charges under the code of conduct have been laid at this time however the board is prepared to act under the Tough Love guidelines set out by NSWRL.
Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Hinchcliffe admitted it's something he doesn't want to see in the game.
"It's a bad look for the game and unruly and unsavoury crowd behaviour is certainly not doing any favours for our sport," he said.
"It's something we want to try to clean up and make sure clubs and supporters are really clear that that sort of behaviour just won't be tolerated."
