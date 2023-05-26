The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Community call out after dog runs stolen in brazen theft from Lake Road Veterinary Hospital

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 27 2023 - 11:26am, first published May 26 2023 - 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Road Veterinary Hospital owner Dr Alex Keough is frustrated after thieves brazenly made off with two dog runs. Picture by Les Smith
Lake Road Veterinary Hospital owner Dr Alex Keough is frustrated after thieves brazenly made off with two dog runs. Picture by Les Smith

A Wagga vet has been left reeling after a series of break-ins culminated in a brazen and unusual theft from the business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.