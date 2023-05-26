A Wagga vet has been left reeling after a series of break-ins culminated in a brazen and unusual theft from the business.
Lake Road Veterinary Hospital has spoken out after two of its dog runs, weighing up to 1 tonne, were allegedly carted off in broad daylight from its old premises at 327 Lake Albert Road.
Owner Alex Keough said the vet hospital has recently moved to its new location and the thefts took place while renovations were being undertaken before leasing out the former site.
"Over the last couple of weeks we've had four break-ins [at our old premises]," Dr Keough said.
"[The first] was just a break and enter with not too much taken, but we did have staff living on site at the time," she said.
"The next two break-ins, they took all the tools we were using for our renovations like the Ryobi drills, planers, sanders and even the television.
In the latest incident, believed to have taken place last Sunday in broad daylight, its understood thieves drove a dual cab truck down the driveway of the premises and made off with two dog runs weighing a total of about 1 tonne.
Dr Keough said while they have more, they were quite valuable and were used for staff pets and rescue dogs when they were "outside getting some sun."
She said the two custom-built cages cost a total of about $5000 and would have taken quite the effort to move.
"They would have had to get a tow truck to move them," she said.
After tip offs from the community, Dr Keough now believes she knows where they are, as police narrow in on the culprits.
"We've been really lucky and the police have been really helpful. The whole community has come together to provide different pieces of information and put the puzzle together," she said.
Unfortunately, new evidence suggests the thieves are now destroying the cages before they get caught.
"Even if we get them back now, they will be no benefit or value to anyone," Dr Keough said.
Dr Keough is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or captured it on CCTV last Sunday to please come forward.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
