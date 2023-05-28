LEETON'S councillors have opted for a smaller rise in their annual fee than originally recommended.
Councillors met at the monthly ordinary meeting on Wednesday, May 24 where it was decided the money paid to them for the role would remain the same as the 2022-23 financial year, but it would include the 3 per cent per annum increase as set down by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.
This means the amount payable for 2023-24 will be $11,704 per councillor and $25,549 for the mayor. The total allocation comes to $130,884.
However, all councillors were firm on wanting to reduce that number.
The issue did generate debate at Wednesday's meeting, with councillors Paul Smith, Matt Holt and Tony Ciccia voting against the motion which included the 3 per cent increase as set by the tribunal.
"If we go down this trail, we need to be very transparent with the public in regards to that because we are about to go back into the SRV (special rate variation) situation," councillor Matt Holt said at the meeting.
Councillor Michael Kidd made the point of the allowance being there to "offset the cost of being a councillor" and that it wasn't necessarily a wage.
"A 3 per cent per annum increase is sensible," Cr Kidd said.
"Part of the tribunal's logic was that you want to attract more people to stand to council and serve, though I am yet to meet a councillor who went on council for the money.
"I don't think that is a thing."
In making her decision on the matter, councillor Tracey Morris said she attempted to add up the total hours spent working on council matters over the last four weeks, saying for herself it worked out to be about 45 hours.
"I do understand ... the environment we are in, the public are watching," she said.
"It's not just turning up at a meeting or cutting of a ribbon, it's the behind-the-scenes work you're doing every (week)/weekend as well."
