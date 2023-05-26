It has been a big week for Jackson Connolly.
On Wednesday night he captained Kildare Catholic College to their second straight Carroll Cup title and then the very next day he received the news that he would be making his Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong senior debut against Narrandera on Saturday.
It's been a very big 48 hours for the 17-year-old and he is looking forward to running out tomorrow at Ganmain Sportsground for his senior Lions debut.
"It is a pretty good week," Connolly said.
"Obviously it was great to get the win on Wednesday so we were really happy with that, then to get the news that I'm going to be playing first grade is pretty surreal.
"I don't think there's been much better weeks than this one so it's great.
"I've been enjoying 17's footy, so I've not really been focusing on playing first grade, but it's nice to be acknowledged for my performances in the 17's.
"I've got a bit of family history out at Ganmain as my nan is linked to the Carroll's.
"So it will be great to represent a bit of my family out there and do my family proud."
Connolly is one of six changes for the Lions with fellow 17's teammates Joe Foley and Nate Hamblin also earning a call up to make their senior debuts while Jethro Peck, Hunter Crozier and Shaun Foley have also been recalled to the first grade side.
The trio of Connolly, Foley and Hamblin have been exceptional in the underage competition through the first six rounds of the competition and have helped the Lions start the season with a perfect 6-0 record.
Connolly was looking forward to playing alongside the pair and felt that it would definitely ease his nerves ahead of the big game on Saturday.
"Joe Foley has been called up and he's kicked about 20 goals in the past three games so he is a big in," he said.
"Then Nate Hamblin who has been dominating in the back line is another key in for first grade as well.
"I think it probably takes a bit of pressure off having those other two boys playing alongside you for their first game.
"It makes it a bit easier."
After permitting to the Lions in 2022, Connolly made the move across to GGGM from North Wagga during the off-season and is loving his time at the den.
"It's my first year here and I'm really enjoying the culture," he said.
"Everyone is so supportive and it's a great club to be around."
Connolly made the single senior appearance last season for the Saints against Temora in round 12 and he feels that the experience from that clash will help him against the Eagles on Saturday.
"I think that it will probably help me having that first grade experience with the one game last year," he said.
"Obviously it's a bit of a step up and having that experience last year will really help and coming up through the juniors at North Wagga will really help as well."
While many young players would feel a great deal of pressure to perform on the first grade stage, Connolly is just hoping to enjoy the experience and is more than content returning to the under 17.5's in the coming weeks.
"I'm not too worried about holding a spot," he said.
"There's obviously a fair few players to come back in and I'm honestly content playing 17's.
"This year I really just wanted to focus on enjoying my footy and I think that is really helping me play better.
"I'm content playing anywhere as long as I'm enjoying my footy."
