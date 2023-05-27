Moments from Wagga Wagga's rich history

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga City Council has renewed the contracts of its five department heads, John Craig (community services), Tony Elphick (corporate services), Kerry Geale (recreation and cultural services), Ian Graham, (environmental services) and Gary Wells (engineering and technical services).
Five classrooms at Wagga's Saint Michael's Regional High School, McGrath Wing were gutted by a fire which swept through the building causing damage of more than $1 million.
Wagga man Peter Hargreaves survived a preselection ballot against West Wyalong optometrist Tony Lord to be declared as the preferred candidate to represent the ALP for the seat of Riverina at the next federal election.
Council plans to allocate about $80,000 of its road maintenance funds to bring Dunn's Road to an all-weather standard.
Comments made on radio by controversial Wagga City councillor Jim Eldridge on National Sorry Day this week have been referred to the Human Rights Commission.
Salvation Army Captain Oz Lattouf said 160 volunteers had canvased 80 per cent of the city and collected $22,000 for the annual Red Shield Appeal.
The first Wagga Aero Club flying competition was won by Peter Middleton and John Westman.
Chartered accountant Rodney Parsons was one of about 20 Wagga accountants who met with the Institute of Chartered Accountants to discuss tax reform and other issues including a goods and services tax.
David Benn, captain of Kooringal Colts Cricket Club third grade team and past president of the Riverine Cricket Club, has retired after 42 years of playing cricket.
A portion of the Overdale property belonging to the Little Company of Mary was sold at auction by GJ Fitzpatrick and Co for $197,500.
Residents on the corner of Amaroo and Horsley streets voiced their anger at a proposal that could lead to houses being built on what they regard as public land.
The NSW Society for Crippled Children is surveying the needs of physically handicapped children which may lead to the establishment of a hostel for disabled children in the Riverina.
Rock Happening '73 featuring top rock group Sherbet plus Daryl Braithwaite is playing at the Kyeamba Smith Hall with admission just $2.
The president of the East Wagga Football Club, Mr Jack Jones, a former Sheffield Shield cricketer and first grade VFL footballer, collapsed and died while working at the Gumly Gumly football ground.
Surgeon Dr John Dalton is leaving Wagga after 12 years to take up a post in the professorial unit of the Syracuse Hospital in New York State.
1972 winner of the Bathurst 500, Peter Brock, is in Wagga to take part in the official opening of the new Wagga Motors Auto Centre in Dobney Avenue.
The president of the Caledonian Society, Mr N Forbes Taber, and Mrs Taber greeted about 200 guests at the Wagga Caledonian Ball, which was held at the Wagga Police Boys Club.
Wagga Quota Club held its 15th Installation Dinner at the Leagues Club Auditorium with Mrs Hamill taking over as club president.
A reception for more than 60 guests was held at the Wagga Commercial Club after the wedding of Miss Susan Sladek and Mr Jeffery Wilson at St Andrews Church recently.
The Apex and Boy Scouts annual jam drive is being held this week.
Former alderman on Wagga City Council, Mrs E Geoghegan is paying a brief visit to Wagga and is pictured with her husband in the Daily Advertiser being entertained to lunch at the Wagga RSL Club by her brother, Mr J E Colquhoun, SRCC County Clerk.
Well known Wagga trotting administrator, Mr Max Croker entertained prominent trainer Kevin Robinson and Mr & Mrs Bob Webb part owners of Inter-Dominion winner Hondo Grattan at the Wagga Commercial Club.
Well known Wagga girl Anne Veerhuis entered the presentation order at Mount Erin Convent.
