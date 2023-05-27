Lots of holiday fun on deck for Wagga kids

If your kids are bookworms, the theatre is a great place to see stories come to life on stage. See Alison Lester's Are We There Yet? on Tuesday, June 20, JUST (tricking, annoying, stupid, crazy, disgusting, shocking, doomed) LIVE ON STAGE! takes on the wonderful world of the JUST books by Andy Griffiths on Thursday, July 20 and Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' beloved picture book Possum Magic will be on stage in November.