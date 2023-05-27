Lots of holiday fun on deck for Wagga kids

The weather is cooler, the days are shorter and the kids are inside bouncing off the walls.
As for me, I will jump at any opportunity to get them out and entertained in an attempt to keep the house clean and intact for more than 10 minutes.
Good news for parents, grandparents and carers ... the Civic Theatre has more events than ever coming up for the whole family to enjoy.
For those keen to warm up this winter with some laughs, you cannot miss the national kid's comedy superstars The Listies. They are bringing their show Rolling on the Floor Laughing to the Civic Theatre as part of Comedy Fest on Thursday, June 8.
Then just a few days later on Sunday, June 11, The Greatest Magic Show is a family-friendly spectacle not to be missed.
The show is filled with side-splitting comedy and incredible illusions direct from a Las Vegas stage. And everyone receives a free magic wand on entry!
If your kids are bookworms, the theatre is a great place to see stories come to life on stage. See Alison Lester's Are We There Yet? on Tuesday, June 20, JUST (tricking, annoying, stupid, crazy, disgusting, shocking, doomed) LIVE ON STAGE! takes on the wonderful world of the JUST books by Andy Griffiths on Thursday, July 20 and Mem Fox and Julie Vivas' beloved picture book Possum Magic will be on stage in November.
The July school holidays are not forgotten, with the Wiggles coming to town on Thursday, July 13 and Dr Seuss's The Cat in the Hat live on stage on Friday, July 14.
Whoever said the theatre is a "fancy" experience reserved for adults, quiet audiences and elegant clothes? This could not be further from the truth. The Civic Theatre is a place for all types, all ages and all dress codes.
In fact, families are at the heart of what we do. Seeing children walk through the doors and hearing excited squeals in the audience brings so much joy to our team, our performers and other theatre guests.
Take a look at these events and what else is coming up online at www.civictheatre.com.au, or visit the theatre's friendly box office staff for recommendations.
