Wagga Heat are back on the road this weekend and after claiming a drought-breaking win a fortnight ago are hungry to notch up back-to-back victories.
Heat coach Zac Maloney was looking forward to the clash against Blacktown Storm and felt that his side had a fairly reasonable chance of claiming the points on Saturday evening.
"It's another one for us that is a winnable game," Maloney said.
"I think Blacktown just sit a bit higher than us so fingers crossed we can get a bit of momentum rolling and we go into the game with a bit of confidence."
The Heat claimed a thrilling three point win the last time they hit the court in what was their best performance of the year.
While Maloney would love to take an unchanged team into the clash against the Storm, he believed there may be a couple of forced changes.
"We are going into it a little bit unknown at the moment," he said.
"There is a few Covid cases that have come out from the weekend, so we had one or two of our boys that have come down with that.
"But I think they are going to be all good and there was also a Carroll Cup injury on Wednesday night, so there are two to three guys that are questionable at the moment.
"No matter what we will still be taking a team down there and no matter who we have there we are confident in our abilities and we will put our best game forward hopefully."
Blacktown have recorded a record of 3-7 from their opening 10 games of the season and Maloney felt they were a side that was a little bit hard to get a gauge on.
"They are an interesting team," he said.
"Some of their wins have been against big teams and I think they beat Canberra and they were very close to Hornsby.
"But then some of their losses have come to teams that you'd think they would defeat.
"We've had a little bit of a look at their film and they seem to like basketball when it's very unstructured and very fast paced on the offensive end.
"A big focus of ours this weekend is to just really control the tempo and bring it into the half court when they are on offence and try and make it a bit of a slow slug for them.
"But then on the offensive end get out and run and play our usual game, the big focus is just really controlling that tempo and taking control of the game early."
