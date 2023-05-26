Kangaroos ready to go after refresh

A refreshed Kangaroos are looking to pick up where they left off.
Coming off two byes, the Wagga club is looking to add to their record when they tackle winless Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Kangaroos have won two of their three games with their only slip up a two-point loss to Young.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose wants the side to bring the right attitude.
"I think we need to start well this weekend, we've been pretty good over the last few weeks but need to put in a full 80-minute performance and just hold onto that footy," Rose said.
"Hopefully that will do us wonders. Junee is always tough at home so we have to turn up with a good attitude as if we don't it could cost us."
Kangaroos will welcome back Latrell Siegwalt after he missed their last game due to Country representative duties.
He returns to fullback with Jake Mascini in the centres while Ned Cooper slides out to the wing for Noa Fotu.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
