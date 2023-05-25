A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Howlong on Thursday night.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the man had been airlifted to hospital in Canberra after the ute which he was driving collided with an SUV on Victoria Street, between Hume and Larmer streets, near the Howlong Football and Netball Club, about 6.40pm.
"A male passenger of the utility was also treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a serious condition," the spokesperson said.
Police said the female driver of the SUV, aged 60, wasn't physically injured.
She was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident.
10pm UPDATE: Three people have been treated by emergency services after a two-vehicle collision in Howlong on Thursday night.
The vehicles struck each other about 6.40pm on Victoria Street, between Hume and Larmer streets, near the Howlong Football and Netball Club.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two people were treated by paramedics and airlifted to hospital.
A third patient was treated by Ambulance Victoria.
Police, ambulance and SES members were on the scene as rain fell in the Murray River town.
EARLIER: Emergency services are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Howlong.
As of about 8pm, Victoria Street was blocked off between Hume and Larmer streets, near the Howlong Football and Netball Club.
Police, ambulance and SES members were on the scene as light rain fell in the Murray River town.
Residents earlier reported seeing and hearing a helicopter in the area.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.
