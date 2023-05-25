The Daily Advertiser
Tigers careful to match energy for good against Collungullie

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 6:40pm
Wagga Tigers' young side is on the verge of a break through with positive vibes shining on court. Picture by Madeline Begley
For the first time all season Wagga Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard saw her side having fun on court last weekend, and she's hoping that same energy will carry into their game against Collingullie-Glenfield Park

