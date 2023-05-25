For the first time all season Wagga Tigers coach Brooke Tilyard saw her side having fun on court last weekend, and she's hoping that same energy will carry into their game against Collingullie-Glenfield Park
on Saturday.
Defeating Leeton-Whitton by 28-goals in round six, Tilyard said the on-court chemistry from her team was exciting to see.
"It was the first game that I had seen where the girls on the court seemed to be enjoying themselves," she said.
"With me, it's always if you're not enjoying yourself while playing, then what's the purpose of playing, so I'm very big on whilst we are there to do a job, there also needs to be an element of enjoyment to it because as we all know, you play your best netball when you're enjoying it.
"To see the girls smiling and having fun, having some banter on court, that was quite nice from the sideline to watch, it gives a better atmosphere"
Though a little slow to start, Tilyard said as the girls had more fun on court and relaxed a bit, their game improved.
"We very much feed on energy, so if there's a high energy from the other team, we very much lift with that and I feel like Collingullie will bring a good energy and so we will we will feed off that energy as well," she said.
Quite a young side still, Tigers can fall into traps of matching the frantic energy of their opponent and forgetting to play their own game.
Tilyard is hopeful that this week against Collingullie her side will keep having fun, but remember to stay to their own game.
"I do put that down to youth, they're just still grasping the experience of how to just play our own game and not get caught up in what's going on on the other side and and just play to our strength and our style," she said.
Anticipating a goal-for-goal game, Tilyard was coached by Collingullie coach Olivia Jolliffe at Albury Tigers and said she's looking forward to coming up against her again this weekend.
"I'm familiar with the way she coached in the past, but I mean other than the fact that I know how she defends and how she plays, it doesn't phase me too much," she said.
"Her coaching style or the way she coaches, the girls here could be very different because they're two very different league, so it could be completely different or it could be the same either way I'm not too phased on whether I know the coach or not because I very much just take it game by game."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
