The state's best junior hockey players have arrived in Wagga for the under 15 boys State Championships, starting at Jubilee Park today.
More than 30 teams have travelled to town for the event, and Wagga's own cannot wait to take to the field.
Coach Nathan Szymanski said the side has been working hard in preparation for the event, and the boys are ready to take the field.
"The team's been playing together for a few years, there's a core group of them that have probably been playing under 15s for last two years and again this year, many of them have played under 13s together and a lot of the boys play together on Friday nights at juniors and play either on the same team or against each other on Saturdays in seniors," Szymanski said.
Training together since March, Szymanski said the side has developed well in preparation for this tournament.
Pleased with how they've come together, he praised their dedication to the side and improving their skills.
Darcy Hinds is one of two players who travels to Wagga from Yanco to play in the team.
He said he loves the sport and is happy to travel the long hours to play with the team.
"I have to travel home from school, and then we get up early to drive to Wagga on Sundays," Hinds said.
"It's a great sport to do, and I'm finding it fun and want to get good at it."
Hinds thinks the team has a good chance to get to the final this year.
Team captain Lachlan Chyb has been in the representative system for many years and believes his side can go all the way.
"I reckon we'll smash it," Cyhb said.
"All the boys have stepped up from last year and I reckon we've got a great team, and I think we can take it out."
With older heads and more training under their belts, the boys are confident they'll be a force to contend with on their home fields.
After travelling to Grafton for last year's championships the duo are thrilled to host the event this year.
Wagga's first game of the Championships will be played at 8am on Friday against Illawarra South Coast.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
