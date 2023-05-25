NORTH Wagga have lost promising key forward Tom Nejman for an extended period.
Nejman has undergone surgery on a broken thumb and is expected to miss the next eight weeks.
It is a cruel blow for the talented teenager and the Saints after he started the year in great fashion, kicking 12 goals in the opening five rounds.
"It's unfortunate," North Wagga coach Damien Papworth said.
"He was playing some exciting football, some really good football, he was right up there with our best players for a good month."
The Saints will get Matt Thomas and Luke Mauger back for Saturday's trip to Victoria Park, where they will take on the undefeated The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Papworth said they won't make the trip scared.
"We've got to keep playing our way and the way we're trying to play," he said.
"We'll try to ask some questions of The Rock with our pressure, hopefully we can start well and keep that going."
The Saints went down to Marrar by 21 points last Saturday and will take some momentum into this week after winning the second half against the Bombers.
"It was a huge challenge for us that game, whether it went one of two ways, and we responded pretty well and got a fair bit out of that second half," he said.
"We played some of our better footy so we take a bit of momentum into this week even though we didn't get the job done.
"Chasing that four quarters, that's the big challenge."
