Daniel Foley is looking forward to leading Junee onto Laurie Daley Oval for the first time this season.
While it's round six, the clash with Kangaroos on Saturday is the first time the Diesels have played at home since making their return to first grade.
"It's been a bit of a tough start without having a home game this long into it so it will be good to finally run out there," Foley said.
"I think a lot of locals around town are looking forward to having first grade playing out on Laurie Daley Oval again."
Junee are yet to get off the mark this season.
There were plenty of positive signs from their losses against Temora, who they led at half-time, and Tumut before being on the end of a 34-8 loss to Gundagai last week.
"We haven't played for 80 minutes yet, which has been a big focus, but we are getting there," Foley said.
"It was always going to take time to put a new squad together and having blokes in and out every week isn't helping too much either.
"If we could get everyone on deck it will be a lot better."
Foley will take on one of his former clubs.
After leaving Junee before the start of the 2021 season and heading to Southcity, Foley played for Kangaroos last year.
He's looking forward to taking on some former teammates.
"It should be good as it's still obviously fresh from leaving 'Roos last year," Foley said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
