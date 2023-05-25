COLEAMBALLY coach Jamie Bennett takes confidence in what the Blues have produced early in the season despite lamenting several near misses.
The Blues' squad was decimated over the off-season as Bennett took on the coaching job determined to get the best out of what was left at Coleambally.
Their latest gallant defeat came against undefeated ladder leaders last Saturday at home where they led The Rock-Yerong Creek up until midway through the final quarter.
The Blues have only the one win from their opening six games but four of their five losses have all been by under 20 points or less.
Bennett is happy with the effort he's getting from his team and believes they will only get better as the season goes on.
"I'm sure all of our supporters are pretty proud of what the boys are dishing up," Bennett said.
"We've still got a bit of work to do on our game style but they want to learn and improve.
"I think we will be pretty dangerous in the second half of the year.
"We don't have a lot of depth. Everyone's got a few players out every week and we're no exception. I think we had three or four out last week and it's tough for us to cover the outs."
Bennett said the Coleambally team that pushed TRYC last Saturday featured 13 players the age of 21 or under.
He said that lack of senior experience has probably been the difference in a few of their close defeats.
"We're just lacking the maturity and that little bit of poise it takes to win a game like that (last Saturday). It's another learning experience," he said.
"There's four games that at three-quarter-time that was there for the taking and we just haven't quite been able to nail.
"I'm extremely proud of the effort of the boys, they are giving everything, they're not leaving anything behind and we haven't been an easy kill, that's for sure.
"It's just in those tight games we haven't got a lot of experience to call on. It's just that little bit of balance and composure that senior blokes can bring you, but we'll get there."
Unfortunately the tasks don't get any easier for Coleambally. After falling just short against the Magpies last week, they now travel to Ariah Park to take on the in-form Northern Jets.
Kyle Pete and Lachie Evans have been named for Coleambally despite being in some doubt, while they lose Dean Bennett due to unavailability.
Dray Thompson and Tom Mannes come back into the team.
With the Jets smashing East Wagga-Kooringal by 85 points last week, and the Hawks beating Coleambally by 84 points not long before that, Bennett knows it will be a tough task at Ariah Park.
"You look at their side and they've got some quality in there, that's for sure. It's another huge challenge for our boys," he said.
"The one touch up we got was East Wagga, we didn't quite handle them that well and you look at the Jets have given them a fair old touch up so they're obviously playing some good footy."
