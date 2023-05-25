The Daily Advertiser
Kooringal High defeated TRAC in the girls final at Rawlings Park

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Kooringal High School's under 15 girls soccer team will play Young in the next round of the Bill Turner Trophy.
Kooringal High School will progress to the next round of the Bill Turner Trophy after defeating The Riveirna Anglican School 2-0 at Rawlings Park on Thursday.

