Kooringal High School will progress to the next round of the Bill Turner Trophy after defeating The Riveirna Anglican School 2-0 at Rawlings Park on Thursday.
They also won the Ron Anschuetz Shield as the best under 15s girls side in Wagga, having defeated Wagga High School earlier in the day.
Year seven Isabelle Schofield stepped into forward, different to her usual weekend position, and scored both of Kooringal's goals.
She said she enjoyed playing up forward and that it felt good to find the back of the net twice.
"I usually play midfield, but I played forward today and it was pretty fun," Schofield said.
Team captain, year eight Mikayla Blake, said she is proud of the side's efforts throughout the day.
"I think we played pretty good overall, we definitely dominated in most of the games," Blake said.
"I'm very proud of the team."
Coming into the final the pair said the whole team was feeling nervous and unsure what to expect from TRAC.
"It felt big, it was really scary because we didn't know if we were going to lose or not," Blake said.
The pair said their side has a good mix of year seven, eight, and nine students this year, setting it up well for years to come.
Kooringal's Addison Salmon was named best on field in the final by the officiating referees.
Kooringal will now play Young in the next round of the Bill Turner Trophy, and Blake believes they'll do well again.
Meanwhile in the boys final, TRAC defeated Mount Austin High School 5-1 in a dominating performance.
TRAC will too move on to the next round of the Bill Turner Cup, and were awarded the Ron Anschuetz Shield as the best local boys under 15 side.
Vaughn Jenkins (TRAC) was presented with the best on ground award.
The Bill Turner Cup and Trophy are the biggest soccer competitions in Australia, with more than 800 schools participating in the competition annually.
A bracket tournament, several Riverina schools have made it to the final eight. The only local school to have gone further is Kooringal High School, who have once made it to the final four.
The Bill Turner Cup and Trophy finals are held in September annually.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
