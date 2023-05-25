The Daily Advertiser
Jack Glavill, Harvey Thomas and Charlie McCormack will represent the Allies

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 6:30pm
Coolamon's Charlie McCormack in action during the Coates Talent League earlier this season. Picture from AFLNSWACT
Three of the Riverina's best young footballers have been selected in the Allies squad for the upcoming 2023 U18's Boys AFL National Championships.

