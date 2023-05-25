Three of the Riverina's best young footballers have been selected in the Allies squad for the upcoming 2023 U18's Boys AFL National Championships.
Turvey Park duo Jack Glanvill and Harvey Thomas and Coolamon's Charlie McCormack will all represent the combined Northern Territory, NSW/ACT, Queensland and Tasmania side at the championships with their first game set to be against South Australia on June 4.
The Allies will then take on Western Australia on June 11, Victoria Metro on July 2 before finishing up with a clash against Victoria Country on July 9.
Thomas was named in the best in his two appearances for GWS Giants in the Coates Talent League while also having a run with the VFL side against Brisbane back in April.
Glanvill has been in similar strong form in the Talent League while also being named as the Bulldogs best in his one appearance for Turvey Park in their loss to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
McCormack has meanwhile looked dangerous in the pair of games that he's played for the Hoppers and has also put forward a solid output in his five Talent League appearances.
GWS Giants' pair Harry Rowston and Nick Madden both represented the Allies at last years championships and performed strongly with Rowston being named the Allies MVP.
Rowston was subsequently taken at pick 16 in the national draft while Madden was picked up in the rookie draft.
