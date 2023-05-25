Jack Davidson's football revival was sparked in Tumut and now he's looking to help Southcity take down the Blues.
The Turvey Park junior spent 12 years out of the game before being convinced to have a run in the Tumut 9s competition.
From there he linked with the Bulls and has been a mainstay of their forward pack in the past two seasons.
"I gave up because of work but came back to show a bit of interest for my young fella to try to get him into it," Davidson said.
Davidson knows he will have his hands full taking on the big Blues pack.
However he hopes they can work it to their advantage.
"They are a bigger work so we're really going to have to work in the middle to try to overcome it," Davidson said.
"Hopefully we can use a bit more of our fitness side to get us going a bit better.
"They are a larger pack so they might struggle a bit for fitness."
READ MORE
It will see Dylan Warner-Chilstone start at hooker.
The Bulls looked at getting the game moved to Saturday to allow their leader to play but the move was knocked back with not enough available referees.
However McCarthy is confident Dylan Warner-Chilstone can step into his role against the big Tumut pack.
"It's a good opportunity for young Dyl to step up," McCarthy said.
"He played them in the pre-season and really held his own in the middle.
"For only a smaller guy he didn't lack any heart or anything.
"I think he's ready to go, he just needs that experience."
Jarom Vakarewakobau will also miss the clash with a shoulder complaint.
He isn't expected back until after the general bye.
After two byes to start the season, Southcity's tight win over Albury has been split by losses to Kangaroos and Temora.
They were on the end of a 36-6 loss to the Dragons last week and McCarthy thought the side were made pay for a slow start.
It's something he's looking to address against the Blues who are coming off big wins over Gundagai and previously unbeaten Young.
"They were too fast for us, very well drilled and we started slow, had to do a lot of defence in the first 15 minutes," McCarthy said.
"We were still in it and in the second half got it to 14-6 but we just have nothing left in the gas tank for the back end of the game from all the hard work we had to put early after our poor start."
Tumut welcome back Dean Bristow, Tom Jeffery and Lewis Arragon after they missed last week's win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.