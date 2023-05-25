The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Southcity look to step up without Kyle McCarthy

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 25 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southcity prop Jack Davidson is looking to rise to the challenge of taking on an in-form Tumut pack at Harris Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Southcity prop Jack Davidson is looking to rise to the challenge of taking on an in-form Tumut pack at Harris Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Jack Davidson's football revival was sparked in Tumut and now he's looking to help Southcity take down the Blues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.