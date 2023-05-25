A new role for Alvaro Kelech this season has provided a welcomed challenge.
Playing midfield for the wanderers for the past two seasons coach Ross Morgan has swung him into the backline.
Struggling to find a centre back for this season, Morgan trusted Kelech could fill the hole.
Proud to be a versatile player, Kelech said it's been so far so good in the new role.
"My role has pretty much been the same the last couple of years in the midfield then this year I've taken on a different role at the back," Kelech said.
"Not being able to get the centre back that we needed I have taken up the responsibility to play at the back, it's something different but at the same time it's still football."
Kelech said he's enjoyed the role so far and the transferable skills he has from playing midfield.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
He also believes the move has had a positive impact on the team, and allowed them to tighten up their play out back.
"At the back, it gives you more of a 100 per cent view of the field," he said.
"I come with a lot of experience playing in the midfield, so now we can afford to string a little bit of passes from the back, play from the back, it makes it a bit easier for our midfielders as well, so that way when we get in a tight spot we don't always have to go long.
"We can pass our way out of back now, and I think that's what Ross (Morgan) wanted this season as well, bringing a little more experience from midfield to transition into the back."
Excited to be playing back at Gissing Oval this weekend, Kelech said the Wanderers home ground is a fortress but it comes with unique pressures for both sides, with away teams hoping to prove the Wanderers are beatable in Wagga.
"We're confident that we can take something out of this game because we are playing at home," he said.
"Everyone knows it's not easy to play us at home and I think the challenge was, we know we're good at home, how can we maximise going away and getting as much points as we can while in Canberra.
"I think we've done that, so now the purpose at home, we need to take the opportunity to push forward."
Wagga City Wanderers will play Belconnen at Gissing Oval on Saturday afternoon in round eight of the Capital Premier League.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.