Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 27

May 27 2023 - 5:30am
NO NEED TO HEAR FROM EX-MPS

There's a time to be silent and a time to speak, yet we note how two "past tense" characters are being allowed to speak out of turn lecturing our society today for its shortcomings despite having themselves made an unholy mess in their previous positions as members of parliament.

