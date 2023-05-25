Heston's Mate will look to return to her winning ways on Friday at Wagga Greyhound Club after a couple of promising runs.
The three-year-old bitch has run fourth in her last two starts and trainer Mathew Anesbury is hopeful that she can put in a strong run on Friday night over 525m.
"She's got a vacant box on the inside and outside of her which will hopefully help her," Anesbury.
"But we will have to wait and see I suppose.
"She does a few things wrong where she shouldn't, but she will learn slowly.
"Hopefully she does everything right and I can get the biscuits tomorrow nice, that would be nice."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Only six dogs are set to go round in the sixth race of the evening however the field is stacked with a number of likely challenges.
The Ricky McKinnon-trained Westside Hitman (box one), Michael Finn-trained Tiggerlong Mate (box four) and Brian Smith-trained Tom's Express all look likely place chances.
Heston's Mate is set to jump from box five and Anesbury is hoping the vacant boxes on both her inside and outside will allow her to jump to the lead.
"The couple of dogs on the outside aren't that quick out," he said.
"She ran an exceptional first section the other day so I'm hoping that's enough to be in front to keep them away from her.
"I think that dog of Brian Smith's out of the pink (Tom's Express) will be the hardest to beat because he's very quick.
"She can't run that quick, but it she jumps in front she will give them a nice old shakeup."
Anesbury will also have Chasing Andy going round in the first race of the evening over 320m.
The two-year-old will look to breakthrough for his maiden and has copped a favourable draw which will see him jump from box one.
There is an 11-race card set for Friday night at Wagga Greyhound Club with the first race set to commence at 7.05pm.
