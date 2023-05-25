WAGGA Tigers will have a different look about them when they take on Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The two clubs will again come together to celebrate the country's indigenous heritage and Tigers will celebrate the occasion by wearing a specially-designed one-off guernsey.
Tigers' 2019 Jim Quinn Medallist Jesse Manton took up the invitation to design the indigenous jumper, that will all be auctioned off on Saturday night with proceeds to go to The Clontarf Foundation.
Wagga Tigers president Chris Flanigan was pleased to take the indigenous celebration a step further with the one-off jumper.
"We've done indigenous day with Collingullie for the last couple of years and we're just trying to grow it from there," Flanigan said.
"We've always said we would go down the path of indigenous jumpers, other clubs have done it in the past, so we just thought it would be a good idea.
"We asked Jesse if he would like to design the jumper, having been here for the last six years, he's got a good buy in at the club, the guys all love him so he jumped at it, we had a couple of designs, got through it.
"Through work, I deal with Clontarf, so we thought it would be a great idea to put something into those guys.
"We're always looking for somewhere in the community, what program we could do and we thought Clontarf would be a good starting point and hopefully we can grow it from here each year."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Manton explained that the design of the Tigers indigenous jumper is a depiction of the night sky as a reflection in the Murrumbidgee River.
"It holds memory of the families that used to live and walk along its banks, shown by the white "Ino' looking shapes aside the yellow river stripe, and reminds us that our dreaming is still alive and shining," Manton said.
"The traditional-styled watermark background lays the foundation to the contemporary forefront in the same way that indigenous culture will continue to grow into the new world on the foundations built by our ancestors."
As part of the indigenous round celebrations, Aunty Isobel Reid will open the ceremony with a welcome to country, while Luke Whighton performs on the didgeridoo.
After the game, the playing jumpers will be auctioned off with profits going to the local Clontarf academies at Kooringal High School and Mt Austin High School.
Flanigan is pleased to be able to give back to the local community while also educating his own club at the same time.
"It coincides with reconciliation week and this year is all about growing The Voice so it's a good opportunity to raise awareness within our own club and in the community," he said.
"Just simple things, when you look at Clontarf does and what they do for young indigenous boys, you take for granted what you've got and what happens.
"It's really good to be able to support these guys and put a bit back in for them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.