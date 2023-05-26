After a tough loss to Northern Jets last weekend, East Wagga-Kooringal coach Claudia Barton is hoping a fire has been lit under her side.
Believing the side still isn't playing to their full potential Barton would like to see the team take their game a step further.
In her first year coaching at the club Barton said she knows her team can go push their game further than they've shown.
Team Confidence and self belief has been an ongoing issue for the group Barton said.
"I definitely do think they can play better, but it's something that they're yet to realise," Barton said.
"I've said to them I can't be the one to do it for them, they have to do it for themselves.
"I'm sure at some stage throughout the season, and it might not even be in the middle of the season, it could be at the end, they'll have a light bulb moment and figure it out for themselves.
"I can't be the one to do it for them, I wish I could, but I can't."
Though confident there is more to come from the side, Barton said there have been improvements through the season and she's enjoying working with them.
She's also adamant that scorelines aren't always reflective of their efforts, a phenomenon she believes is occurring across the league.
"Even in our win against Coleambally, the score line didn't reflect how hard the actual game was, and that's probably a good thing because you can't afford to replay.
Looking towards this weekends game against Charles Sturt University, Barton is hopeful a strong winning margin could be a breakthrough.
"I think they're similar to Coleambally, I think both teams have potential, I'm not too sure of CSU's side but sometimes score lines don't reflect how hard the other team had to work to get the score they did," she said.
"It's probably a good thing you can't afford to relax, no one is to be taken lightly."
Hawks have been peppered with injury and illness in recent weeks but are expecting to put a healthy looking side on court this weekend.
"We should have a relatively full side other than the the illness that comes with winter," she said.
One key out for the side though is Rhiannon Daley who has torn her ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
A core player in the side, Barton said that Daley has stayed involved with the team despite her injury.
"Fortunately for me she's not given up on the team, she's such an influential player, and has been for many years, so I think that it's really important to have her there, especially to encourage the girls and put a bit of a bomb up them to keep them on track," Barton said
Around the Farrer League, top of the ladder Temora will play third Barellan, Northern Jets will host Coleambally and The Rock-Yerong Creek will have their work cut out for them against North Wagga.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
