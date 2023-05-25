The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Turf Club launches new era with Steve Keene appointed CEO

By Jordan Warren
May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Steve Keene is joining Illawarra Turf Club. Picture by Emma Hillier
Former Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Steve Keene is joining Illawarra Turf Club. Picture by Emma Hillier

The Illawarra Turf Club have commenced the beginning of a new era with the announcement of Steve Keene as the organisation's new chief executive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.