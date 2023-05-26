Brooklyn Bridge looks to defy trend in Regional Championships State Final

Brooklyn Bridge is looking to create a Regional Championships first after drawing ideally in the $100,000 State Final at Menangle on Saturday.
None of the last eight regional final winners have been able to back up and win the combined final the following week.
Defiant was able to turn the cards on Rocknroll Runa in last year's state final to secure a victory for the region.
However after a dominant win at Menangle last week, combined with coming up with barrier two in the final, Jones is confident the four-year-old can put on a repeat performance.
"He's going to get a pretty good chance," Jones said.
"He's got the perfect draw, has pulled up and got through the run really good, his work this week has been really sharp so we couldn't be happier with him leading into the race.
"I can't see why he can't if he gets a bit of luck on Saturday."
Brooklyn Bridge worked his way to the front at Riverina Paceway before going on to win by 12.8 metres.
After the win Jones indicated he believes the four-year-old is better racing with cover.
He's leaving his options open from another good draw.
"I couldn't have asked for anything better again," Jones said.
"It's giving us plenty of options from the two, we can either come out or if it looks like they are coming out too hard we can grab hold and we shouldn't be too far off them.
"We will have to see what happens when the gates goes as if you're in front it's a nice place to be but it's not the be or and end all to get there."
Brooklyn Bridge was by far the fastest of the four Regional Championships winners clocking a mile rate of 1:55.5.
The Riverina-bred Metallica Man won in 1:57.5 at Newcastle, Iam The Captain in 1:57.8 at Bathurst while Gordons Bay clocked a mile rate of 1:57.2 on the larger Menangle circuit.
However Jones rates him the biggest danger after also drawing off the front row.
"Gordons Bay was really good last week," he said.
"He led up and did get a few things his own way but was still good enough to run a pretty good last half and they couldn't get past him.
"(David) Druitt's horse (Oratoria) should get a nice run. He might need a bit of luck on the fence but he's probably going to get a nice, economical run and his run was really big last week.
"Even though he ran third he did all the work in the race."
Brooklyn Bridge is currently the $3 second favourite in betting, after opening at $4.40, behind Gordons Bay ($2.20).
All three Riverina horses in the final have drawn well with Louthario to follow Brooklyn Bridge off the mobile after drawing 10, with only eight horses drawn off the front in the series, with Oratoria to start on the inside of the second row.
Jones has also picked up the drive on Barrett for Drew Kenna in the Regional Championships State Consolation.
After drawing barrier three, Jones is looking forward to the drive.
"He seems to like the longer trip and the pace being on," he said.
"Last year he was really good in this series, in both the final and the state final.
"He ran about midfield in that but hit the line pretty strong so he's got the form on the board over the trip and if we get a bit of luck with him I'm sure he won't be far away."
