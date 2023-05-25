The Daily Advertiser
'Smartarse' Albury police officer Cameron Vey fined for assault after bumping handcuffed Lavington teenager

By Albury Court
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:36pm
'Smartarse' cop who bumped handcuffed teenager fined
Further details have emerged in an assault matter involving an Albury police member, with the officer telling investigators he was being a "smartarse" when he intentionally bumped a handcuffed teenager.

