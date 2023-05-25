'Smartarse' cop who bumped handcuffed teenager fined

Further details have emerged in an assault matter involving an Albury police member, with the officer telling investigators he was being a "smartarse" when he intentionally bumped a handcuffed teenager.
Cameron John Vey was last week fined $1200 for assault in Albury Local Court, with the court on Tuesday releasing details of the offence.
The senior constable had stopped the 17-year-old Indigenous boy as he walked home on Kemp Street in Lavington on June 25 last year.
He was with two others, with all searched but nothing found.
The trio left before police realised the youth had a warrant.
Vey and a constable drove past the group before parking on Kunama Court.
Vey tried to arrest the boy but he fled, jumping over fences, as Vey yelled 'I'm going to catch you, I can run all night, I'm getting closer'.
he victim eventually jumped a relative's fence on Kemp Street and entered through the back door, with Vey losing sight of him.
A constable and sergeant arrested him on a bed.
The boy said his shoulder had popped out of its socket while he was jumping fences, and asked to be handcuffed with his arms to the front.
Vey walked over as the boy was being led out by the other officers and pointed a torch at him.
"The offender, without breaking stride, changed his direction slightly towards the victim and said 'I told you I'd get ya' before intentionally causing his upper chest/shoulder area to collide with the left shoulder of the victim," prosecutors said.
"Immediately after assaulting the victim, the offender has again stated 'I told you I'd get ya'."
A sergeant told the boy's family members not to react.
Vey was interviewed in February and said he'd approached the victim with the intention of being a "smartarse", but said the contact was unintentional with minimal force.
Police on Tuesday confirmed Vey was on other duties with his employment status under review.
