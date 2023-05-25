Coolamon has received another couple of costly blows adding to their pain ahead of a rough three week stretch ahead for the Hoppers.
The Hoppers are on the road to face Griffith this weekend with games against in-form pair Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to follow.
Currently sitting sixth on the ladder with a record of 2-3 Hoppers coach Jake Barrett confirmed his side would likely have to go through that stretch without experienced pair Joe Redfern and Luke Gerhard.
"We've got Joe who will be out for a while now," Barrett said.
"Then Luke Gerhard did his hamstring on Tuesday night at training, it's a bit disappointing for us considering we haven't had the greatest start to the year.
"But that's fine and us boys have got the depth there, there's no excuse for us really.
"We have still got the depth there and I know they are two really good players for us and a few that have been out have been good players.
"But we have just got to make sure that we just stick together, it is a team sport and we've got to make sure that we play the game plan we have there."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Redfern copped a nasty cork in the loss against Collingullie-Glenfield Park over the weekend which wouldn't stop bleeding and has Barrett believing that he could miss anywhere from four to eight weeks.
The pairs addition to the injury list continues the Hoppers pain with Barrett still likely to miss the next couple of weeks while Jerry Maslin and assistant coach Marshal Macauley both missed the clash against the Demons.
Macauley is expected to return to the side this weekend while Maslin is a 50-50 prospect and will undergo a test for an injured quad.
Barrett is fully aware that they are in for a tough test this weekend with the trip to Griffith one of the hardest road trips in the league.
"We're obviously at Griffith this weekend and it's always a tough game over there," he said.
"Griffith I reckon always step up when they are playing at home over there so we have got to make sure that we are coming over there prepared as we should every week because we know how tight the competition is and we probably haven't started the way we wanted.
"The boys and myself are going to be raring to get over there and try and get back on the winning cycle that's for sure."
While predicted to be one of the main contenders this season, the Hoppers have failed to put on display anywhere near their best football and have such gone down to Turvey Park, Wagga Tigers and the Demons.
Barrett admitted that the first six rounds haven't gone according to plan and said that his side knew exactly what they needed to work on over the next couple of weeks.
"We know exactly what's going wrong," he said.
"We've all said it and it's not so much the game plan, it's more the fundamentals at the moment.
"When we are out there boys are missing simple kicks at times and we are putting ourselves under pressure.
"Once that sort of happens we are not playing the way we want to play.
"It's really hurting us at times and we are allowing these quicker teams to come in and put pressure on us where it shouldn't happen and we are just doing it to ourselves a bit at times.
"But in saying that, these teams definitely deserve the win but we are just not putting it together at the moment on that side of things."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.