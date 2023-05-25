TEMORA coach Jimmy Kennedy still holds high hopes of finals football for the Kangaroos but realise that hinges heavily on the next two weeks.
The Kangaroos have had the bye to freshen up since their 40-point loss to Marrar at Langtry Oval last Saturday week.
It has Temora sitting in seventh spot after seven rounds but only percentage separates them from fifth spot.
They get the opportunity to take on fifth on Saturday when they host Barellan at Nixon Park.
"It's a very important game," Kennedy said.
"They're a pretty strong side I hear, pretty hard at the footy and it's a big game, one that we want to win to."
Not only is it a big game for Temora but a big fortnight. A game against sixth-placed Charles Sturt University follows the Barellan clash.
All three teams only have percentage splitting them.
Kennedy said finals was very much still the goal for Temora despite an indifferent start to the year.
"We're still trying to aim for finals," he said.
"This game and obviously next week is very important to us.
"The boys know that, we're trying aim to come into the halfway point at four (wins) and four (losses) and we're really trying to push for finals."
Temora's four losses have all come against the top four clubs - The Rock-Yerong Creek, Northern Jets, Marrar and East Wagga-Kooringal - by an average of 60 points.
That is balanced out by wins against bottom two teams, Coleambally (19 points) and North Wagga (29 points).
In his first season at Temora as coach, Kennedy said he was happy with how things were going.
"I'm happy with where we're headed as a club because we've got a pretty young side, really," he said.
"We're in games, we're just struggling to convert.
"We're not far off, we've got a few things we've got to work on, like our entries inside 50 and our accuracy in front of goals.
"We're in games, what's hurting us is we're just not converting. So there is good signs at the club."
Temora's chances took a nose dive when Will Reinhold was ruled out for the season after the first two rounds. That has been compounded by Melbourne ruck recruit Brayden Burgess hurting his knee in pre-season and is yet to play a game.
The upside is Temora have gone with a youthful approach and expect to have another debutant this Saturday when Eden Breust gets his chance at senior level.
"There's some good young kids at the club," Kennedy said.
"There's nothing good about injuries but at least it gives young blokes like him an opportunity."
Barellan will be out to bounce back after they coughed up a 14-point three-quarter-time lead against CSU last Saturday.
The Two Blues didn't score in the last quarter and now have both the Bushpigs and Temora breathing down their neck for fifth spot.
