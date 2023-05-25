Turvey Park has copped a heavy mid-season blow with the unfortunate news that midfielder Hayden Smith will be sidelined for roughly 10 weeks.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi confirmed that Smith would undergo surgery for a depressed cheekbone and potentially wouldn't be available for selection until the eve of finals.
"He will have an operation next Wednesday," Mazzocchi said.
"He has a depressed cheekbone and we are not expecting to see him until close to finals.
"We've got roughly 11 weeks until finals and the best case is that we get him back for a game before finals."
Smith has been exceptionally in his first handful of games for the Bulldogs and was best on ground in their win against Coolamon back in round three.
Mazzocchi said his loss would definitely be felt with the midfielder a big contributor both on and off the ground.
"He's had a terrific start to the season," he said.
"Not only what he's done on the ground but also off the ground, all the players love him and he's a real leader off the ground.
"Then on the ground he's a real terrier and it was no surprise that from the time that he went off at the six minute mark of the third quarter that the whole game turned.
"We were five goals up at that point when he went off the ground and then it all turned.
"Just his hardness around the ball and his ability to scrap around those contested footy's is going to be really sorely missed.
"But he will stay positive and he will be here at training educating our young boys and passing on those good footy techniques that he has."
After fighting back late to claim victory against the Swans last weekend, Mazzocchi was hopeful of keeping their winning momentum rolling this weekend in their clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
"It seems to be every game is a big game," he said.
"We've been winning our way through reasonably well at the moment and we just want to make sure that we keep those wins coming because it's so important to try and get that good spot on the ladder.
"Ideally we are looking at playing finals and if you want to play deep finals you want to get a good spot in that top three and that's what we are trying to do.
"This week is big to win and try and hold our position in that top three definitely."
The Goannas have been one of the front running teams in the opening third of the season and Mazzocchi is expecting another hard challenge this weekend.
"It was a cracking game against Griffith last weekend," he said.
"It's just shows that there is not much in it and I'm expecting exactly the same from Mangoplah.
"They obviously pushed Ganmain last weekend who we got beaten by and they had a draw with Griffith, so the form line says they are pretty much going to be right there at the top.
"I said to our boys at training that we are going to have to be 110 per cent cherry ripe this weekend, because if we turn up five percent off we will get beaten by these good sides.
"I'm expecting a really tough battle."
Matt Ness is expected to return and be the sole change for the Bulldogs ahead of their clash against the Goannas while Cal Dooley and Will Ashcroft are expected to be in the frame for selection for Turvey's round nine game against Narrandera.
