The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park midfielder Hayden Smith will be sidelined for around 10 weeks

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 25 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Smith (centre) is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines with the talented midfielder requiring surgery on a depressed cheekbone. Picture by Madeline Begley
Hayden Smith (centre) is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines with the talented midfielder requiring surgery on a depressed cheekbone. Picture by Madeline Begley

Turvey Park has copped a heavy mid-season blow with the unfortunate news that midfielder Hayden Smith will be sidelined for roughly 10 weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.