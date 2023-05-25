Ag College will test out their premiership claims when they take on Wagga City to wrap up the first half of the Southern Inland season.
Aggies have only lost two games so far this season, both my less than less than a converted try.
After falling desperately short against Waratahs a fortnight ago, who only fell two points short against Wagga City, coach Tom Lamond is hoping his side can measure up.
"It's a massive game this weekend," Lamond said.
"We're obviously playing the best team in the comp and it will be good to see where we stand and whether we are close or still have a long way to go.
"It should be a good hit out."
Unbeaten Wagga City's forward pack will pose a big challenge for the smaller Ag College side.
However Lamond is confident they have the tools to deal with the difference.
"'Tahs and City were a very physical game where we haven't got that size so we have to try to beat them in another way with our structure pretty much," Lamond said.
"They have really go-forward and their forwards do all the hard work to get their backs going as well so we've just got to make our tackles and try to chop down their big boys.
"Fingers crossed we can do the job."
Ag College will welcome back Sam Carwardine after their 31-11 win over Griffith last week.
It means they will be almost at full strength for the clash at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Max Gay is their only sidelined player but Lamond is concerned he won't be able to have much of an influence this season due to a knee issue.
"His PCL is just not doing what it should do at the moment," he said.
"I think we'll be looking that hopefully he will be back around finals.
"He will be out for a while."
With Carwardine back at outside centre, Jack Cole shifts to the wing with Oscar Ryan returns to second grade.
However Lamond is pleased with some continuity the side has been able to develop.
"It's an unchanged forward pack, which is good," he said.
"We've only had a couple of changes at the start of the year and now we're starting to get that forward pack rolling as a team."
Meanwhile the other two top-four teams, Waratahs and Tumut, will face off at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
It's an earlier 2.20pm start with games between Southern Inland Invitational sides and the Classic Wallaroos and Classic Wallabies to follow.
The Bulls are the other team to get the better of Ag College so far this season and will be looking to maintain their buffer on the chasing pack.
They are currently seven points ahead of Deniliquin, who host Albury at Rotary Park on Saturday.
Meanwhile Griffith's tough start to the season has been made harder.
Last year's grand finalists have only won one game so far this season and now will be without fullback Lindsay Maiava for the next four games after he was suspended.
After being handed a red card in the loss to Ag College last week, Maiava was found guilty of striking.
With the offence graded as mid-range, Maiava will not be able to play until July 1.
It means he will miss the Ben Groat Cup clash at Exies Oval on Saturday where both Griffith and CSU will be desperate to get a win on the board.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
