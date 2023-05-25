The Daily Advertiser
Ag College looks to muscle up against Wagga City

Courtney Rees
May 25 2023 - 1:00pm
Ag College are now expecting to be without Max Gay for most of the season due to a knee injury. Picture by Les Smith
Ag College will test out their premiership claims when they take on Wagga City to wrap up the first half of the Southern Inland season.

