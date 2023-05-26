WAGGA apprentice jockey Holly Durnan will be out to continue a successful start to her career in the saddle at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Durnan has only been race-riding for just over a month but enjoyed a big few days to remember last weekend as she enjoyed her first winner.
The 18-year-old not only registered her first win at Young on Saturday but made it an extra special day with a winning double.
The following day she travelled to Nowra for two rides for her boss, Gary Colvin, and enjoyed more success with a win on Sizzling Cat.
Durnan then went to Albury on Monday for the one ride and made it a winning one, steering Swagger to victory.
It was a whirlwind couple of days for a jockey that still only has 15 race rides to her name.
"It was just incredible," Durnan said of the three days.
"I was kind of shocked to ride one winner, let alone four."
"I just felt shocked, to be honest. Especially the first win, I didn't really believe it had happened until I came back to the yard.
"It made me realise that I can do it, and not to overthink what I'm doing."
Durnan is from The Rock and came to racing from an eventing background.
After leaving Wagga High School at the end of year 10, Durnan spent 12 months with Tim Donnelly before joining Gary Colvin's stables.
Apprentice jockeys are required to complete 20 trial rides before getting approval for official races. Durnan rode 39 just to make sure she was ready.
"I wanted to work on a few things. I didn't quite feel like I was ready," she said.
That extra work has paid off as she enjoyed a strong start to her career.
She was also fortunate to spend two weeks at Mark Newnham's stables leading up to her first ride to help finetune her craft.
That was organised by fellow Wagga jockey Danny Beasley, who Durnan says has been a brilliant mentor to her.
"Danny has been a huge help. I definitely wouldn't be anywhere without him," she said.
"He helps me before race days, goes through stuff after race days, he's definitely the most supportive mentor.
"Gary (Colvin) obviously is really good, let's me ride a lot of his horses and Darrell (Burnet) helped me out a heap at the start riding wise and trying to get things right."
A bout of pneumonia proved an initial setback but after the weekend's success, Durnan feels her career is really starting to get going
She is looking forward to the Wagga meeting on Saturday, where she has a full book of rides on the six-race card, plus she will have a strong support crew in attendance with her parents, grandparents some aunties and uncles all coming along.
"I felt a bit stuck a bit for that first month but now it feels like it's all kind of happening," she said.
"I'm really looking forward to it.
"It will be the first time that a few of my family members see me ride so I'm looking forward to it."
The pick of Durnan's six rides appears to be on Tumbarumba Cup winner Carnival Miss in the $16,000 City Tattersalls Ladies Day Cup (1600m).
"I'm really looking forward to riding her," she said.
"I rode a little bit of her work, I galloped her on Tuesday and she felt quite well so hopefully she runs a good race."
