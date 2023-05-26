Scorchers goal keeper Daniel Smith has one of the best spots on the field, watching the side come leaps and bounds in their first year in the Capital League One competition.
Playing with Albury Spitfires last year, Smith was thrilled when the opportunity to play for a local side was offered.
Watching his team work down the field he said the difference between their performance now and in round one is like chalk and cheese.
"The fellas they go to training, train very hard, and they've shown on the weekend everyone is improving," Smith said.
"Everyone turns up for each other and knows they've got a job to do on the field, adn they just get it done.
"It was always going to take a month or two until things started falling into place as we're new to this competition and playing level, but getting a win was a big confidence booster."
Smith said the feeling in the playing group is positive, and he has particularly enjoyed working with Benson Williams.
He said Williams has been a major part of his personal development this season leading to his best performances.
"I'm loving it, you can't take the smile off my face," he said.
"I'm really happy with how we're playing at the moment and I reckon I'm probably playing some of the best hockey I've ever played."
Working to not get down when a goal does sneak past him, Smith said the squad has helped him stay confident on field.
Taking a 6-3 loss to Central at home last weekend, Smith said it was disappointing for the group but he's sure they'll bounce back well.
Taking positives from the game though Smith said the team has proven their capability against strong sides and being able to find the back of the net even under pressure.
Expecting a good game against ANU this weekend, Smith is anticipating a tight contest between the sides.
With several players in the Scorchers teams having experience in the competition, Smith said it's nice to have some inside information on each club.
"You get to know everyone, you get the feel and know how each team plays, who the key players are," he said.
"It's definitely a good insight into who they're going to play and how they're going to go but you do have to just take it week by week."
