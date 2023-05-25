A tough start to the season and an early wake up call has prepared Tolland well for their top of the table clash against Hanwood on Sunday.
Coach Daniel Okot said the side is feeling good after last weekend's win over Lake Albert but a few early scares have kept them in line.
"Luckily we've had some tough games already and I think with some of the teams who we were expecting to dominate, they came out fighting, so it gave us a wake up call with how we should start games and what mentality we have," Okot said.
"Since then, every single opponent we've had, we treat them with respect and we go out there with our best foot forward and don't want to be caught on the back foot."
On the road to Griffith for the game, Okot said they'll take the same plan of attack as they did when playing Leeton in round one to counter any fatigue from the trip.
"We'll get there earlier than expected, and we always get a good warm up, that's all we did against Leeton and and we had a good result, so it should be pretty much the same kind of mentality, get there early, get prepared and should be fine," he said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With good depth in their squad, Okot said he's yet to finalise the team he'll name for Sunday.
Wanting to put the best side possible on the field, Okot said he'll make selections based on training and recent game performances.
"It's all based on performance, you don't really get any special treatments because of who you are, based on our last few games and how they train, we'll take the best squad," he said.
With a positive thinking philosophy leading the Wolves this season, Okot has been pleased with how his side have bonded and taken their opportunities this season.
"It's the whole culture we've established this year, so it's really good," Okot said.
"They love it because they're all engaged in the group chats, they get to give us feedback on training and games, and even players who miss out on a game, they send us encouragement from wherever they are, so it's really positive."
Taking the field last week for the first time this season, Okot hasn't committed to playing again this weekend, though he'll be available off the bench if needed.
"I'll be on the bench with my kid, so I'm ready to go when I'm needed, but my first goal is to obviously coach and analyse the game and then I'll get on as needed," he said.
Okot is confident that if his side maintains their good mentality and are able to play as they've trained they'll be in a good chance to earn themselves a win on Sunday.
Around the competition Wagga United is hosting Cootamundra on Saturday as part of their annual charity round.
Tumut will welcome Young to the Bull Paddock and Lake Albert will look to bounce back against Leeton United at home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.