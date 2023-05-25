EAST Wagga-Kooringal have added Wagga's own AFL legend Wayne Carey to their sportsman's night line-up next month.
Carey will join fellow Wagga product Matt Suckling and Temora's Luke Breust as guest speakers at the June 17 event at Gumly Oval Clubrooms.
The Good Blokes Society's Shaun Wallis will MC the event and will bring Carey along and interview him, along with Suckling and Breust.
EWK president Paul Bourne hopes to attract people from across the region's football community.
"We just want people to know this is a footballing event, it's not an East Wagga thing," Bourne said.
"Because we've got such a big facility there at our football club, we want to do something like this on a yearly basis if we can."
Carey, 52, is a seven-time All Australian, two-time North Melbourne premiership captain and considered one of the greats of the game.
Suckling will also pull on the boots that day to make a guest appearance for his junior club.
Tickets are $55 per person, including a roast dinner, and be can purchased from the Hawks' website ewkhawks.com.au
