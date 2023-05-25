The Daily Advertiser
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe is expecting his side to respond on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 25 2023 - 12:30pm
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe is confident his side will respond in positive fashion in their clash against ladder-leaders Turvey Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe is confident his side will respond in positive fashion in their clash against ladder-leaders Turvey Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe is expecting his side to come out with a point to prove in their clash against ladder-leaders Turvey Park on Saturday.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

