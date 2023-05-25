Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe is expecting his side to come out with a point to prove in their clash against ladder-leaders Turvey Park on Saturday.
The Goannas suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend after getting overrun in the last quarter and Rowe believes his side will be looking to make amends.
"We can't wait for Saturday," Rowe said.
"When you go down in a close one and you go down in a fashion that you felt like you left a fair bit on the table when it comes to hunting for our best footy, the week can't go quick enough to be able to get together as a group and learn from what's happened.
"Then its all about seeing the response come this Saturday and that's what we have mapped out the week to achieve, we said that we are disappointed and frustrated that we couldn't get on the right side of it.
"But we've now got to make sure that we use it as a learning tool and we are better next time and we see a genuine response on Saturday.
"It's really good to be taking on the team that's on top of the ladder as well as much as that might sound silly, but I think you don't want anything for free the week after you feel as if you've let yourself down.
"You want to test yourself against the best again and that's what Turvey has proved themselves to be to this point in the season and we are looking forward to Saturday."
The Bulldogs have exceeded expectations in the early part of the season and have recorded strong wins against Wagga Tigers, Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Coolamon and Griffith.
Rowe admitted to not having seen a whole lot of the Bulldogs football this season, but said they were clearly playing with a lot of confidence.
"I just think they must be playing with a certain amount of belief when it comes to the game style that they have been working on for a few years," he said.
"They've had little amounts of turnover and they've managed to keep some talented young guys.
"I reckon they have just got a lot of guys really happy and content to play their role in the team albeit an important one.
"We certainly put time and effort into every team and definitely guys like (Brad) Ashcroft, (Luke) Fellows and (Ethan) Weidemann are guys that you do have to have plans for and we are a team that does put a fair bit of time and effort into getting the match ups right all throughout the ground.
"But in saying that, it does come back searching for us again and we are really confident that the best of us can be as good as anyone.
"It's about making sure that we play in that fashion rather than letting things slip and just basing our game purely around effort again like we did last Sunday."
Ashcroft is one of the key Bulldogs who the Goannas will need to keep a close eye on with the key forward kicking 25 goals in his first six games of the season.
Rowe wasn't 100 per cent sure who would take the match up on Ashcroft but believed that it could potentially be Ben Halse.
"I think probably without being confirmed yet that we give Halse first crack at that," he said.
"But we had to make a couple of changes during the game on the weekend and when Alex (McCormack) went onto (Tom) Banuelos he probably played him from a really aggressive starting point and played him in front which at least halted a bit of his momentum.
"I would say that Halse would be first cab off the rank but it may even depend on who is playing low and high and we just keep shuffling from there."
Sam Male, Jono Male and Ryan Turnbull are all set to miss the clash through unavailability while Harry Nunn and Paddy Griffin are potential inclusions.
Taylor Clark and Tom Smith are still sidelined through injury while Dion Munkara is set to be unavailable for the next couple of weeks after returning to the Tiwi Islands for family reasons with the club confident of his return in the near future.
