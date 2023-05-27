The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Dale Allison marks 50 years of live performance, as Wagga Civic Theatre approaches 60th anniversary.

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 28 2023 - 9:24am, first published May 27 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale Allison was part of the Civic Theatre's band for Rocky Horror in 1981. Picture by Ash Smith
Dale Allison was part of the Civic Theatre's band for Rocky Horror in 1981. Picture by Ash Smith

The Civic Theatre turns 60 next month, and local musician Dale Allison has been there since near the beginning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.