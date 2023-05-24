A strong second quarter has guided Kildare Catholic College to a 16-point win over Mater Dei Catholic College in the Open Girls final on Wednesday night.
After a pretty even opening term, three goals to none gave Kildare the edge at the half and they eventually ran out winners 6.6 (42) to 4.2 (26).
Kildare coach Cherrie Kendall was super pleased with the effort of her group who played fantastically throughout the four quarters.
"I'm extremely proud," Kendall said.
"They all put the hard work in and they trained a couple of times before the carnival."
It wasn't all easy for Kildare though as Mater Dei kicked the first three goals of the final quarter to narrow the margin to single figures.
Kendall agreed that their opponents gave them quite a contest and admitted that she was feeling a tad nervous with a couple of minutes to spare.
"They came back at us hard and I got a few butterflies," she said.
Kildare co-captain Kate Wallace was one of their standouts and was really happy to be able to claim the title after going down to Mater Dei in last years final.
"Especially after a close lost last year it was great to come back and win again," Wallace said.
"It was a bit close in that last quarter but it was great the girls could pull it off.
"It was a bit worrying in the last 10 minutes there but we were able to hold our own and got the win."
Wallace said there a bit of a mix of senior students in the side with about roughly half to the side to go again next year.
"I'd probably say it's half and half," she said.
"There's a few younger ones in there so it's exciting for the next few years coming along hopefully we can get the win in the next few years as well."
Wallace is one of the year 12 students that will now vacate the side and she said it was a great way to finish off.
While not the result they were after, Mater Dei coach Michelle Lumsden was super proud of the effort her side put up against Kildare.
"We lost pretty much our whole side from last year, so I probably only had maybe six or so girls that play AFL on a regular basis and the rest of them just put their hand up," Lumsden said.
"They've just grown and learnt the whole course of the gala day and tonight, they had a ball and that was the main thing.
"We went in there with no expectations, but just to enjoy it and learn some new skills and have a great time which they did."
Mater Dei were well lead by a couple of girls who regularly play Australian Rules and Lumsden said their leadership was extremely beneficial.
"There was a couple of girls that do play regularly," she said.
"Obviously with Amity (Wood), Cleo (Buttifant) and Charlotte Priest who will run all day and Philomena (Grigg) who ran through the midfield I do have a couple of really core players that can help stand up.
"Zoe Curry also came up and played from the 15's so she played two games.
"Just to have a few girls out there to help those others learn how to structure themselves, but in the end we just got overrun with less experience but that's okay as it was a great game."
Full Time
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE (42)
1.3 4.3 5.5 6.6
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE (26)
1.1 1.1 1.2 4.2
Goals: (Kildare) B Grigurke 2, L Chisholm, A Nitschke, E Suckling, A Sase (Mater Dei) P Grigg, E Devries, C Buttifant, R Doherty
Best: (Kildare) E Suckling, A Sase, S Watson, K Wallace, K Logan, B Grigurke, A Nitschke (Mater Dei) P Grigg, C Buttifant, A Wood, C Priest, Z Curry, R Doherty
Best on ground: Emma Suckling (Kildare)
