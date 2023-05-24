The Daily Advertiser
Kildare Catholic College has claimed the open girls title

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:53pm, first published 7:00pm
Kildare Catholic College celebrates their Open Girls title. They were too strong for Mater Dei Catholic College running out winners by 16 points. Picture by Madeline Begley
A strong second quarter has guided Kildare Catholic College to a 16-point win over Mater Dei Catholic College in the Open Girls final on Wednesday night.

