THE future of schoolboy football at Kildare Catholic College looks bright after they snared a Currie Cup three-peat at Robertson Oval on Wednesday night.
Kildare made it three straight Currie Cup titles in a row with a 10.13 (73) to 1.3 (9) victory over The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) in the under 15 boys final.
Kildare got off to a strong start but TRAC worked hard to stay in the contest in the second quarter and could have been closer than the 20-point margin if they had of taken some opportunities late in the term.
But Kildare blew the game open after the main break and ran in six unanswered goals in the second half to record a resounding 64-point victory.
Kildare co-coach David Kennedy was proud of his team.
"It was a great win," Kennedy said.
"We've got a really good team here at Kildare, the boys are very skilled footy players. It makes it easy on me, I don't have to do too much coaching, they do all the hard work.
"It was a great win, TRAC gave us a good, hard first half there. They really pushed us and made us play better."
Kennedy agreed that the Kildare's Carroll Cup future looks bright with a promising crop of young footballers coming through the ranks at the school.
"It's great to see a lot of young fellas come through and that's what they're aspiring to, it's great that they get to play right before the Carroll Cup boys. It shows the great depth at Kildare and it shows the legacy they have in the Currie Cup," he said.
""They've won it year after year and it's great to see the school doing so well."
Ashton Campbell was a standout for Kildare and was named best-on-ground. Riley Bradshaw proved dangerous when moved deep in attack in the second half and finished with 3.5, while Jag Ashcroft was also a strong performer.
Joe Stone and Billie Burns were solid in defeat for TRAC.
Full-time
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE (73)
2.2 4.4 7.8 10.13
THE RIVERINA ANGLICAN COLLEGE (9)
0.0 1.2 1.3 1.3
Goals: (Kildare) R Bradshaw 3, J Corbett 2, J Withers 2, J Guthrie, J Ashcroft, D Watson; (TRAC) V Jenkins.
Best: (Kildare) A Campbell, J Ashcroft, R Bradshaw, T Jordan, T Withers, J Guthrie; (TRAC) H Glanvill, B Burns, C Rodda, J Stone, L Foster, J Lee.
