The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga City Council, community, air fears over $8 million Coptic Christian Church proposed for Lloyd

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
May 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Church Of St Mary and St John The Beloved is looking to build a new $4.8 million complex on the empty Lloyd plot in Wagga's south.
The Church Of St Mary and St John The Beloved is looking to build a new $4.8 million complex on the empty Lloyd plot in Wagga's south.

The fate of a massive $8 million church development slated for a suburb in the city's south hangs in the balance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.