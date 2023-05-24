Police are searching for an 11-year-old hand stock horse gelding who went missing from a paddock the Riverina.
Barney is chestnut in colour with a white star-like-shape on his forehead and was last seen by his owner on May 16, at a paddock in the Nanangove area, near Adjungbilly.
Rural Crime Investigators from the Riverina Policing District said they have become more concerned after making inquiries around Barney's disappearance as police believe Barney may have been stolen rather than straying from his containment.
Police said are urging anyone with information on the horse's current whereabouts and/or circumstances of his disappearance to contact detective senior constable Paul Clancy on 02 69420005, or via the Cootamundra Police Station.
If you would like to report information about this or any other rural crime anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
