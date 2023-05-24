The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Police District suspect missing horse may have been stolen

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:10pm, first published May 24 2023 - 4:30pm
11-year-old Barney was last seen in a paddock in the Nanangove area. Picture supplied
Police are searching for an 11-year-old hand stock horse gelding who went missing from a paddock the Riverina.

